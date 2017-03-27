12 dead, 30 injured in MP road mishap

Madhya Pradesh: In a mishap that took place today in Madhya Pradesh where a truck turned off the road and fell into a ravine leading to the death of 12 people and 30 others injured.









According to the information given by the Superintendent of Police Mahendra Singh Sikarwar, the accident took place in Chargawan area when the truck carrying daily workers hit a mud road that caved in and soon the driver lost control on the vehicle and it fell into a gorge.