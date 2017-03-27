Breaking News
prev next
Photo related to road accident.
12 dead, 30 injured in MP road mishap

12 dead, 30 injured in MP road mishap

21 0

Madhya Pradesh: In a mishap that took place today in Madhya Pradesh where a truck turned off the road and fell into a ravine leading to the death of 12 people and 30 others injured.




According to the information given by the Superintendent of Police Mahendra Singh Sikarwar, the accident took place in Chargawan area when the truck carrying daily workers hit a mud road that caved in and soon the driver lost control on the vehicle and it fell into a gorge.

I found this helpful

I didin't find this helpful

In this article

Join the Conversation

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. | Mahakaal News management Pvt. Ltd