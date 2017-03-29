16 officials of Goa revenue department suspended

New Delhi: After a surprise visit by Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte at a sub-district collectorate, sixteen officials of the Goa Revenue Department were suspended for coming late to work today.









Khaunte visited the sub-collectorate in Mapusa located around 10 km from Panaji and later while talking to the media that the suspension of late-comers for two days was ordered.









Mostly from the lower organization, sixteen officials were suspended after they reported late to work by 15 minutes.









Minister Rohan Khaunte went on to say: “The suspension is a warning. If this continues, this dereliction will be recorded in the annual confidential reports. There seems to be lethargy. We cannot be slack in offices, which deal directly with members of the public.”