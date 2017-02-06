BJP releases fourth list of candidates for UP polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released the fourth list of nine candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections lined up next month.









The list has been finalised by the party’s Central Election Committee in which nine candidates have been named for Bikapur, Ballia Nagar, Bairia, Mughlasarai, Sakaldiha, Saiyadraja, Bhadohi, Gyanpur and Marihan assembly seats.









Interestingly, most of these seats will go to the polls in the seventh phase.









The seven-phase assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held between February 11 and March 8. The results will be out on March 11.

The list of candidates are as follows:

