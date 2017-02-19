Manipur polls: 168 candidates in fray for first phase

Imphal: Near about total of 168 candidates are left in the fray for the first phase of polls in Manipur in 38 Assembly constituencies.









On March 4th, the 38 hill and valley constituencies out of 60 will go to polls in the state. There are 11 independents in the first phase.

Interestingly, the BJP is the only party which is contesting elections all seats. There is no Congress candidate in the Churachandpur and the Kangpokpi constituencies.









However 11 candidates are in the fray in the Saikul constituency. Most of the constituencies will see straight fights.

There is pressure on some tribal politicians not to contest on the Congress ticket.









There were protests on Saturday as candidates of the Manipur People’s Party were given two different election symbols-of petrol pump and cycle.