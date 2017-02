Taipei: In a shocking incident, at least 28 people were killed when a tour bus overturned on a highway in Taipei today.









According to local authorities, the bus was carrying at least 44 people, including the driver.

Local police said, sixteen of the injured have been admitted to hospital.









The bus was returning from a cherry blossom tour in Taichung City when it overturned while taking a corner at about 9.00 p.m. and veered off the highway.