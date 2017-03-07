60-year-old man arrested for raping minor girl

New Delhi: According to the information given by the police officers, a 60-year-old man raped a 15-year-old minor girl with the help of another man and both were arrested by the police.









When a complaint was lodged by the victim’s family against the accused who is identified as Mijhawan was arrested by the police today while his partner in crime has been put behind the bars as well.









As per the information, the crime occurred when the 9th class student, a resident of Shakarpur in Netaji Subhash Place was returning back home from her tuition classes on March 4.









While explaining the incident to the media, a senior police officer went on to say: “The accused persons, who were in plain clothes, stopped her on the way posing as policemen and told her they had an objectionable MMS relating to her.”









The victim who was a student of government school narrated the incident to her family members when the accused persons again molested her on Monday.