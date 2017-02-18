A real encounter with Amit Sadh!

Mumbai: Amit Sadh, who will be seen portraying the role of a cop in his upcoming web series recently, met an encounter specialist as part of his research for his role.

It’s learnt that the real cop has been training the talented actor for his role as a police official in his upcoming web series backed by Vikram Malhotra’s independent studio Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Mayank Sharma (Assistant Director of the movie Table No 21).









A source says, “Amit would come and sit with the encounter specialist at the police station once or twice a week. But the actor didn’t just learn how to pull the trigger.









“Amit wants to leave no stone unturned to make his character look real and convincing and observed how constables and officers spoke and how they dressed and also learnt their body language, mannerisms, gestures, rules and regulations and work protocol, etc,” the source added further.