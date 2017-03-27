Breaking News
Photo of the Supreme Court of India.
Aadhaar not important for social schemes says SC

Aadhaar not important for social schemes says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today stated that the unique identification number of Aadhaar card will not be mandatory for utilizing benefits under social welfares schemes.




This was a statement given by a bench of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar.




Senior counsel Shyam Divan had first challenged a standby of orders issued by the government making unique identification number important to use benefits under various social schemes.

