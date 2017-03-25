AAP govt corrupt, no promises fulfilled: Shah

New Delhi: Criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah stated that the AAP government was corrupt as 13 of its MLA have cases pending against them and also said that no promises made by them was fulfilled even after being in power for two years.









Addressing people and supporters at Ramlila Maidan today, Shah went on to say: "Kejriwal has asked us why BJP has not waived off farmers' loans in Uttar Pradesh as promised. We will fulfill all our promises but its not even a week since we formed the government there."









Talking about the corruption in the Jal Board, Waqf Board and in other agencies under the AAP government, BJP President further stated: "There have been various cases of corruption against AAP MLAs."









Shah also accused Kejriwal of not doing anything for the people of Delhi and spending all the money meant for Delhi elsewhere to bring further his career in politics. Shah sarcastically commented that Kejriwal would make a bunch of promises before the elections and after the elections are over and then is nowhere to be seen.









