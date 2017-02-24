About 168 crorepatis with criminal cases in fray for 5th phase of voting in UP polls

Lucknow: In the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections near about 168 crorepati candidates are in the fray for the fifth phase of voting to be held on Monday, while 117 have declared criminal cases against themselves.









According to UP Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 612 out of 617 candidates from 75 political parties who are contesting in the fifth phase to be held on February 27th, including 6 national parties, 4 state parties, 65 unrecognized parties and 220 independent candidates.

The report suggests that out of 612 candidates at least 168 which is (27 percent) are crorepatis who are contesting in the fifth phase of UP polls.

The report released today by Delhi-based ADR said, among crorepati candidates party-wise, 43 out of 51 are from BSP, 38 of 51 from BJP, 32 of 42 from SP, 7 of 14 from INC, 9 of 30 from RLD and 14 of 220 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The average assets per candidate contesting in the fifth phase of polls are Rs 1.56 crore as declared by them.

The ADR said among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 14 INC candidates is Rs 4.40 crore, 51 BJP candidates (Rs 4.64 crore), 51 BSP candidates (Rs 4.16 crore), 42 SP candidates (Rs 3.48 crore), 30 RLD candidates (Rs 2.20 crore) and 220 independent candidates (Rs 44.96 lakh).









It said, the three richest candidates contesting in the fifth phase are Ajay Pratap Singh of BJP with total assets of over Rs 49 crore, followed by Ameeta Singh of INC (over Rs 36 crore) and Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh also from BJP (over Rs 32 crore).

A total of 156 candidates have not declared their PAN details. Also, 365 out of 612 candidates have not declared income tax details.

Moreover, out of 612 candidates analysed, 117 have declared criminal cases against themselves, it said.

“Ninety six candidates have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.,” it said.

Among party-wise candidates with criminal cases, 21 from BJP, 23 from BSP, 8 from RLD, 17 from SP, 3 from Indian National Congress and 19 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.









The ADR reports said that educational qualification of candidates are 266 have declared their qualification to be between 5th and 12th, while 285 have declared themselves as graduates or above, 38 candidates have declared themselves to be just literates while 9 are illiterates.

The report also said that 429 candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years, while 181 between 51 and 80 years. Two candidates have not disclosed their age.

Near about 43 women candidates are contesting in the fifth phase of elections.