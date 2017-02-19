About 60 percent voting recorded in 3rd phase of UP polls

Lucknow: According to Election Commission (EC) officials, over 60 per cent voting was recorded as polling closed for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections today.









The EC official told media persons; the maximum balloting was reported from Barabanki, followed closely by Sitapur and Kannauj.

A total of 69 seats went to polls in 12 districts in the third phase of voting.

Stray incidents of violence-firing, preventing some from voting and stone pelting-were reported from some places though voting was by and large peaceful in most constituencies.









Earlier, about 44 per cent votes were cast till 2 PM in the 69 Assembly constituencies today, which is considered to be the stronghold of the ruling Samajwadi Party in phase-III of Uttar Pradesh elections.

UP Chief Electoral Officer said, polling was going on peacefully in these areas, “Till 1400 hours, the turnout was over 44 per cent.”

Besides BSP supremo Mayawati, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with his family cast their votes in Lucknow while Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav voted in Saifai (Etawah).









Earlier, in day time polling began slowly but gathered pace later at some polling booths there were reports of minor skirmishes between supporters of the candidates.

The current ruling SP government had won 55 of these 69 seats in the 2012 Assembly polls, while BSP walked with six seats, BJP with five and Congress secured just two seats respectively and one was won by the Independent candidate.

In this phase, the fate of 826 candidates will be decided by 2.41 crore voters, including 1.10 crore women and 1,026 persons belonging to the category of transgender.