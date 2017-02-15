About 68% voting witnessed in Uttarakhand assembly elections

Dehradun: Near about 68 per cent voting was witnessed in the Uttarakhand assembly elections today, bettering the voting percentage of the past two state polls, officials said.









According to polls official, “The 68 per cent is better than the 66 per cent recorded in 2012 and 64 per cent in 2007.”

From main constituencies, Nainital registered 70 per cent, Haridwar 70 per cent, Uttarkashi 73 and Udhamnghnagar 70 percentage.

An Election Commission official said polling in 69 of the 70 constituencies in the hill state ended on a peaceful note.









This is the fourth assembly polls in the state where 7.5 million voters decided the fate of 628 candidates.

Polling in Karnprayag was suspended due to the death of the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate. Voting there will be held on March 9.

According to an official, postal ballots will be received till March 11 morning, the day votes will be counted in all five states including Uttarakhand.









Uttarakhand had 10,685 polling stations. A total of 1,409 of them were classified “very sensitive”, an official euphemism to mean trouble could be expected there.

Although the Bahujan Samaj Party is also in the race, the Uttarakhand contest was dominantly between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).