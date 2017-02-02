Adaa Khan to play role of glamorous business woman

Mumbai: Famous television actress Adaa Khan has been roped in to play a glamorous business woman in TV show “Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil”.









She will be seen playing role as Aahana, the actress has started shooting for the show who will enter the lives of Raghav (Arjun Bijlani) and Naina.









Actor Arjun who has worked with Adaa in “Naagin”, said in a statement, “We have been giggling all day in between shots. Adaa and I have been friends for a while and it is so refreshing to have her join us on the show, bringing in some new twists and turns.”









The serial “Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil” is aired on Star Plus.