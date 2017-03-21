Adityanath arrives Delhi, meets Prime Minister

New Delhi: Newly elected Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.









Adityanath will also meet President Pranab Mukherjee and BJP President Amit Shah ahead in the day.









Adityanath was sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday after the Bharatiya Janata Party was swept to power in the state.

Keeping in mind the recent happening in the BJP top brass, it is expected that both of them (Yogi and Modi) will have a discussion on the allotment of departments to the ministers.

