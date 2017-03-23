Adityanath as CM ‘the most audacious step’: CPI-M

New Delhi: Sarcastically criticizing the decision of making Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, The Communist Party of India (Marxist) stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have taken the ‘most audacious step’ to develop a Hindu Rashtra.









Written in the editorial page of CPI-M journal ‘People’s Democracy’ read, “They have put in place, as Chief Minister of the biggest state of India, a person who has openly challenged the very precepts of the Constitution.”









The CPI-M stated that the decision clearly depicts that the government wishes the Hindu Rashtra as its future policy, “his selection is a clear signal that the BJP-RSS combine wishes to pursue the line of Hindu consolidation as the basis of its future political strategy.”