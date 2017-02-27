Airtel not to take roaming charges on incoming-outgoing calls

New Delhi: Indian global telecommunication services provider company Bharti Airtel today announced removal of roaming charges on all outgoing and incoming calls along with SMSes and data usage within country.









The largest mobile phone service provider Airtel has taken this decision to tackle competition from new comer Reliance Jio.

An official from the Airtel said, the company has also decided to cut international call rates up to 90 percent to as low as INR 3 per minute and data charges by up to 99 percent to INR 3 per MB in the popular roaming destinations.









An official from the company said during a press conference that by doing this ‘Airtel declares War on Roaming’ and it will lead to ‘Death of National Roaming” from 1st of April.

It also said that there will be no bill shocks while roaming overseas daily billing will be automatically adjusted to the price of basic one day pack even for customers who don’t buy a roaming pack.









“Bill shocks will now be a thing of the past.” and “With this, Airtel mobile customers will be able to carry their numbers across India and the world and stay connected all the time without having to worry about high call/data charges.” it said.