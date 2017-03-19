Breaking News
Photo collage of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan attending funeral of Krishnaraj Rai.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father passes away

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father passes away

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai, who was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the Lilavati hospital after a brief illness passed away yesterday.




According to the information given by Lt Gen V Ravishankar, who was treating him at the hospital, he had lymphoma and was in hospital for over a month.




Informing media via message, Ravishankar wrote, “Mr Rai passed away around 4 p.m. in Lilavati hospital ICU.”

