Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father passes away

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai, who was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the Lilavati hospital after a brief illness passed away yesterday.









According to the information given by Lt Gen V Ravishankar, who was treating him at the hospital, he had lymphoma and was in hospital for over a month.









Informing media via message, Ravishankar wrote, “Mr Rai passed away around 4 p.m. in Lilavati hospital ICU.”