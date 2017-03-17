Ajanta Hospital to conduct free health camp on arthritis tomorrow

Lucknow: Keeping in mind the rising health issues among the people in the state capital, there has been a novel initiative planned by the Ajanrta Hospital for the Lucknowites.









There will be a free camp conducted tomorrow for the people who are suffering from arthritis.

Dr Pooja Dwaon MBBS MD at Ajanta Hospital & IVF Centre will be attending patients on Saturday March 18 from 10 AM to 2 PM.









There has been a huge rise in the number of Arthritis patients recently and these kinds of initiatives in the city can somehow assist the people get right treatment under proper guidance.

