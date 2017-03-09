Ajanta’s Women Wellness Clinic celebrates International Women’s day

Lucknow: The Women wellness clinic at Ajanta Hospital & IVF Centre launched on the International Women’s Day today was the center of various activities to celebrate the special day. The punch line of the event was ‘Be Bold for a Change & Discover a Healthy & Pretty Woman in You’.

Under the able guidance of Dr Gita Khanna, renowned gynecologist and IVF expert, the wellness clinic today interacted with more than 70 females and also educated them about various health issues which the audience found quite informative.









Dr Gita Khanna stressed upon women wellness clinic and said that Woman wellness clinic is the need of the hour and every woman should get herself examined annually as a preventive measure.

On the occasion, Dr Gitika Nanda Singh Professor and breast oncologist of Medical Collage also presented her expert opinion about breast cancer and its awareness.









Dr. Rahul Singh Bariatric Surgeon also presented his views on the obesity among woman and apprised the audience with the benefits of bariatric surgery especially to the women.

More than a dozen members of Lucknow Chef Group were honoured by Dr Gita Khanna for their distinguished services in their respective fields.

Other prominent members present on the occasion were Ms. Parul Amber, Ms. Shaista Ambar and Ms. Shalini Lal, Mr Rakesh Kapoor and Ms. Fatima Begam.