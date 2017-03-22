Ajmer blast accusers sentenced to life in prison

Jaipur: The court today sentenced lifetime imprisonment to both the accused for the Ajmer Dargah bombing which killed three people in 2007. The accused, who are identified as Bhavesh Patel and Devendra Gupta sentenced to life in prison by ‘The Special National Investigation Agency’ court.









The court had on March 8 acquitted RSS leader Swami Aseemanand and six others while convicting three others. The third person to be convicted was Sunil Joshi, who has died. The court also fined Rs 10,000 on Patel and Rs 5,000 on Gupta, both of whom claimed innocence.









While talking to the media, advocate Lokesh Sharma went on to say: “We will approach the High Court.”









The court found the three guilty for criminal conspiracy and action intended to rage religious feelings besides charging them under the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.