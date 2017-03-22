Ajmer blast case: Two get lifetime imprisonment

A special NIA court today gave its verdict in the Ajmer Dargah bomb blast case and the two accused Bhavesh Patel Devendra Gupta were today given lifetime imprisonment.









The blast took place on October 11, 2007 in the Dargah of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti at the time of Roza Iftaar and there were three pilgrims who lost their lives while 15 others got injured.









The court had earlier on March 8 convicted Bhavesh Patel, Devendra Gupta and Sunil Joshi and set free others including Swami Aseemanand while Joshi has died already.

