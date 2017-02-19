Akhilesh is going to take oath as CM again: Mulayam

Etawah: Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav after casting his vote today in his parliamentary constituency said there was no rift in the party and his son Akhilesh Yadav will become Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister again.









Yadav told reporters after casting his vote here “There is no rift in SP. Akhilesh will become chief minister as a lot of development work was done in his regime.”

When media persons asked him why he was not actively campaigning for his party candidates, he said, “I am campaigning. Other phases are left, I will campaign.”

Assembly elections in UP are scheduled in seven phases, two of which have been completed while the third is underway today. The remaining phases will be held on 23 and 27 February and March 4 and 8. The results will be out on March 11.









Giving reply of media persons quries, when asked about his brother Shivpal Yadav, who is contesting from Jaswant Nagar in SP stronghold Etawah, Mulayam said, “He will win by a big margin”.

Asked about “adopted son” remark of Prime Minister, the SP patriarch said, “He can say whatever he wants. The fact remains that UP has adopted the Samajwadi Party.”

Priyanka Gandhi too joined her brother and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi in attacking Modi over his “adopted son” remark, saying in Rae Bareli on Friday that UP does not need an outsider when it has its own youth to take it forward.









On other hand, Modi said in Fatehpur that, “UP is like my ‘mai-baap’ (parent). I am not a son who will ditch his ‘mai-baap’. I will always take care of Uttar Pradesh.”

The BSP supremo Mayawati also aimd exchanged of barbs on the adopted son remark, has said in her own style that people of UP have decided to ensure the victory of their “own daughter” rather than the “adopted son” in the ongoing polls.