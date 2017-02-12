Akhilesh reminds Modi about doing ‘kaam ki baat’ instead of ‘Maan Ki Baat’

Badaun: The ruling Samajwadi Party government Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today said while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, the downfall of those who had “befooled” the people promising “achche din” started and asked the Prime Minister to do “kaam ki baat”.









Yadav said at an election rally here, He says ‘man ki baat’ on TV and radio, I want to ask him as to when will he do ‘kaam ki baat’ (talk of something worthwhile).”

On other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday attacked Akhilesh saying, “Akhileshji says ‘kaam bolta hai’, (but) even a child here knows that it is your karnama (misdeed) which is speaking for you.”









Akhilesh while referring to the infamous Badaun rape case of two sisters, said leaders of all parties reached there and the matter was even raised in the UN, but a CBI probe gave a clean chit to the state and “the conspiracy to defame” was exposed.

He said, “The downfall of those who had befooled people promising ‘acchey din’ has started. After 2017, they will be wiped out in 2019 also. They (BJP) should tell as to what they have done for people.”









Claiming that SP was ahead of rivals in the first phase, Akhilesh said the trend will continue and the alliance will get majority.

Akhilesh said, asking people to vote for party candidates, “We could have got majority alone, but after alliance with Congress we will comfortably win over 300 seats.”