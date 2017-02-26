Akhilesh sacks UP minister after he joins BSP on ticket denial

Lucknow: Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government Vijay Mishra has been sacked from the Akhilesh Yadav as had joined BSP after being denied ticket for the Assembly polls.









On the recommendations of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik sacked Mishra.

According to Raj Bhawan reports, a letter requesting the Governor to sack Mishra was received by Governor House yesterday.









Mishra who was the Minister of State (Independent Affairs) for Religious Works had joined BSP alleging that the ruling SP was “anti-Brahmin” on February 16th.

He had said while joining BSP in the presence of BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra in Lucknow, “The SP is anti-Brahmin. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is surrounded by sycophants.”









Mishra had won the 2012 state elections from Ghazipur assembly seat, but was denied a tikert from Samajwadi Party this time. SP has fielded Rajesh Kushwaha from there.