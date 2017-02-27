Akhilesh suggests Modi to bring Metro in Gujarat, Bullet trains in country

Deoria: The Chief Minister of ruling Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav today again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his promise of to run bullet train in country and suggested him to speed up project development as he will not get second chance to run government at the Centre.









The national president of SP asked Modi that he had served as the chief Minister of Gujarat for the period of three tenures but could not be able to construct Metro in the state.

Akhilesh while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district said, "We have started Metro train in Lucknow but where is the bullet train as promised by the PM?…He asked it has been three years now since your government came to power, where has that train gone?…please hurry up as you will not get another chance."









He further took jibe at the Prime Minister for his charges over UP lacked in development fronts, Akhilesh said, “You have been chief minister of Gujarat for three times but you could not get a Metro there…We have started Metro work at three places.”

The chief Minister of UP while referring to the Prime Minister's remark on mass copying in the state, he asked, "Are examinations being held during this point of time…In BJP ruled states (too) those who had leaked papers were caught."









The Samajwadi Party leader said, “Modiji should tell when then US President Barack Obama had come, whom had he copied and got his suit stitched…we know that there was a rich man who got his name printed on his suit and the same has been done by Modiji.”

Akhilesh also took a dig at BJP MP from Gorakhpur Yogi Adityanath for his remark over electricity supply in the state, he said, “There is a ‘baba’ (the Yogi, who dons saffron robes) in the neighbourhood who has raised questions on power supply…I will only say that ‘babaji’ you can touch an electric wire and see whether there is power or not,” he said amid applause from the crowd.