Akhilesh wants Modi to answer on development work projects

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today sharpened his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by asking him that why he (Modi) was waiting for the results of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections to waive loans of farmers.









Akhilesh while addressing a press conference few hours before the voting of fifth phase of UP polls, he said that why Modi is waiting for the outcome of election results to waive farmers’ loan. He can do it any time as he is the PM of our country.

He said, farmers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and other states are also waiting for this moment of PM to waive loans of the famers.









He further said that Modi should tell people the work he has done during his nearly three year tenure as the Prime Minister.

Akhilesh also refused the Prime Minister’s charges that no work has been carried out by the Samajwadi Party government in the state and rubbished charges of discrimination in implementation of various schemes.









Akhilesh also hit back at Modi, asking, “What discrimination has my government done in implementing welfare measures for the masses?”