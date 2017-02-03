Akhilesh Yadav-Rahul Gandhi alliance shows strength in Agra road show

Agra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today showed their strength and drew huge crowds in their joint road show in Agra.









Huge crowd at first drowned out what the leaders were saying and this forced them to virtually shout out loud about their parties’ efforts and what they hoped to achieve for the people of the state if they were elected to the office.

The Samajwadi Party faces accusations of goonda raj and a law & order situation that is far from ideal. Yadav has sought to dispel this notion throughout his campaign and promised to improve it further as well as give economic progress and development a greater boost.

The alliance pair drove 12 kilometers throughout Agra city, a stronghold for Dalit icon and four-time Chief Minister Mayawati, who won six of the nine assembly seats here in 2012.









The Congress Vice President in his speech also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also made taunting remarks against the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) who is primarily contesting in the upcoming UP assembly polls.

He said, “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) creates anger wherever it goes and BSP is not even in the race, so there is no point talking about them.”

Further praising the UP chief minister, Rahul said that “Akhilesh Ji has worked hard with all his heart in the recent past. Now we will together change Uttar Pradesh as a state.”









Strengthening up his ante against the Cental government, Rahul said, “These days there is no discussion on development by the central government, its only false politics.”

Striking PM Modi’s assurance of bringing back black money in the country, he asked that did any get 15 lakh as promised by the PM? Can anyone in this country say that Modi ji has given him/ her 15 lakh, he asked.

Further taking a dig at PM Modi’s demonetisation move, Rahul said those standing in lines, were they thieves? He further accused the PM of making poor and honest people suffer by standing in queues and giving all benefits to his near and dear ones.









Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are likely to hold joint appearances in Kanpur and Meerut next week before their tour of Varanasi in Mercedes SUV.