Akhilesh Yadav slams Narendra Modi, Mayawati

Unnao: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today while addressing a political gathering, targeted BSP chief Mayawati and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said only the Samajwadi Party (SP) can bring more development and prosperity in the state.









Akhilesh while addressing a well attended gathering said Modi was busy with ‘Mann ki Baat’ (Modi’s monthly radio address to the nation) and had no time for doing “kaam ki baat (anything worthwhile).

He also accused Modi of forcing people to stand outside banks and ATMs in the aftermath of the November 8 demonetisation move and asked the crowd.

“All your money is deposited in the banks now, so what are you left with?”









Akhilesh also took a dig at the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati for her statement in which she said she will prefer sitting in the opposition rather than allying with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) post polls.

He said, “Not even two phases of the polling has taken place and Mayawati is already talking of sitting in the opposition.”









Yadav, who is also the national president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), will be addressing seven rallies on Wednesday.