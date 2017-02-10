Ali Abbas Zafar to direct second installment of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar will be helming the sequel of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ with Salman Khan in the lead role and the movie is titled as ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. The first part was directed by Kabir Khan and the director is very happy to see the other well-deserving director take the ‘Tiger’ series forward.









While talking in the alumni event at Delhi’s Kirori Mal College, filmmaker Kabir Khan expressed his happiness about the ‘Tiger’ series as it will now be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and went on to say that: “The series was started by me, and Ali is taking that forward. I feel very happy for him. He was my assistant and my close friend too.”









He further went on to say that: “As Yash Raj Films has the rights of the series, so Ali will be directing the second installment. He will go with his vision of ‘Tiger’, though the characters and the basic set-up will be the same. The world which was created by me will be the same, but the interpretation will be different.”









When asked whether he has given any personal advice for the sequel, Kabir further added: “No, I haven’t. Whatever the characters were in the first part, those will be carried forward, but the plot is different and is created by Ali only.”









However, the shooting for ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has started in Morocco and the movie is scheduled to hit the screens on December 22, 2017.

On the work front, Kabir is presently working on his directorial venture ‘Tubelight’ which will star Salman Khan in the lead role.









While talking about his upcoming movie ‘Tubelight’, Kabir stated: “We’ve completed the shoot before schedule. Now the post-production is going on. Still there is a lot of time to release the film, so I have some ideas.”

He added: “I am thinking of making some mini-series for Netflix and Amazon… There are some ideas, which I am trying to develop. As soon as ‘Tubelight’ releases, I will be able to make an announcement about my next project.”