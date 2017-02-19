Alia sings well and I want her to participate in singing shows: Varun

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is really impressed with his Dulhania co-star Alia Bhatt’s singing skills and wanted the actress to participate in singing reality TV shows.









While talking at the Mirchi Music Awards yesterday, Varun appreciated Alia’s singing talent and went on to say that: “Alia sings very well and I want Alia to participate in singing reality shows like ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ and ‘Indian Idol’. I feel she can be a winner too.”









Actress Alia Bhatt who has sung for her films like ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Udta Punjab’, crooned the remake of ‘Tamma Tamma again’ from her upcoming movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ at the event.









While talking to the media, Alia expressed her love for singing and went on to say that: “Music is one of the important parts of Bollywood movies. Therefore, I feel there should be more awards on music as sometimes a movie gets a good opening based on its music. Music increases the excitement of a movie.”