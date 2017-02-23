Aman Mani Tripathi expelled from Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party today expelled party rebel Aman Mani Tripathi who is facing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in death case of his wife, for contesting as an Independent against its official candidate.









Tripathi is contesting from Nautanwa in Maharajganj district as an Independent while SP had given ticket to Kunwar Kaushal Kishore alias Munna Singh.

SP spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said, “The party is expelling Tripathi, his uncle Shyam Narain Tripahti (former MLA), Sudhir Tripathi, Ajitmani Tripahti and others working against party official candidate.”









The CBI had last week charged Aman Mani Tripathi, son of four-time UP legislator Amar Mani Tripathi, with murdering his wife Sara Singh.

Parents of Aman Mani father Amar Mani Tripathi and mother Madhu Mani are serving life term for murdering poetess Madhumita Shukla in 2003.









Seema Singh mother Sara, filed an FIR against Aman Mani and his family members for allegedly murdering her daughter.

When Shivpal Yadav had released SP’s list of nominees for UP polls, Aman Mani was declared as party candidate from Nautanwa.