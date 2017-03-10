Amar Singh flays Akhilesh for corruption in UP

New Delhi: Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh today flayed the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav for the corruption and non-development in the state.

He further stated that the alliance with the Congress is the reason why the BJP is getting a better response in Uttar Pradesh.









On the other hand, Amar Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking spirited decisions.

He said that the alliance of Akhilesh and Rahul used grimy words to target the Prime Minister and they didn’t had any concrete plan for the assembly elections.









Singh also favoured Modi and said that the Prime Minister’s accusations made against the UP government are very much correct as the work of Metro is still incomplete and there is work to be done on highways and roads.