Amit Shah is the country’s ‘biggest Kasab’: Mayawati

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati today hits back at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and termed him as the “Country’s biggest Kasab” or “Biggest terrorist”.









Her reaction came a day after Shah coined the acronym “Kasab” to denote the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party-comparing it with the name of the executed 26/11 attacker Ajmal Kasab, she said the remarks were reflective of the BJP’s “filthy mindset”.

Mayawati said while addressing a rally in Ambedkar Nagar of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, “The way Amit shah has dubbed the opposition as Kasab, not just is highly condemn-able but also reflects their filthy mindset.”









The former Chief Minister added, “In the country today, there can be no bigger Kasab than Amit Shah, the biggest terrorist.”

On Wednesday Shah had said in Uttar Pradesh, “Until Uttar Pradesh gets rid of K-A-S-A-B, there will be no development in the state. Ka (in Hindi) is for Congress, Sa for Samajwadi Party and Ba for BSP.”