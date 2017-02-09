Amit Shah reminds Rahul Gandhi what his mother called Modi

New Tehri: Angry Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah today reminded Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi about what his mother Sonia Gandhi used the term against Narender Modi long time back.









Basically, the whole controversy generated yesterday after opposition outcry over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “raincoat” comment about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Parliament.

The BJP President said that Prime Minster Modi said nothing wrong in his remark against his predecessor.









Shah said while addressing an election rally in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district, “Modiji said nothing wrong. The onus for scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore during UPA does rest on the Congress and the former PM.”

Opposition yesterday protests against Modi when he said in reference to his predecessor in Parliament, There were many scams around him, but his own image remained clean. Dr sahib is the only person who knows the art of batting in a bathroom with a raincoat on.”









He reminded Rahul Gandhi of the term his mother Sonia had used against Modi many years ago, the term used recently by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and his own ‘Khoon ki dalali’ remark against the Prime Minister at the time of the surgical strikes.

The BJP President was apparently referring to the ‘maut ka saudagar’ (merchant of death) remark made by Sonia Gandhi against Narendra Modi in the past.