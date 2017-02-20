Amit Shah rolls out new date March 11 for Ache din

Basti: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah today said when BJP forms its government in the state ‘Ache din’ (good days) will knock the doors of Uttar Pradesh on March 11th.









The Saffron Party leader while addressing an election meeting in Kaptanganj Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district said, “Once BJP forms the government in the state, it will immediately ban all slaughter houses. It will form anti-Romeo squads and take steps to curb growing clout of land grabbers.”

He also takes dig at senior SP leader and UP Cabinet minister Azam Khan and said, “When a person complained that his bull had disappeared, I suggested him to lodge a complaint with the police. After all his buffaloes were traced eventually.”









He referred this statement in context of January 31, 2014 incident when Uttar Pradesh police had gone into a tizzy after seven buffaloes were stolen from a barn owned by Khan in Rampur, following which dog squads, crime branch sleuths and police personnel were put on the job to find them.

In the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the saffron party along with other dominant political players of the state, including Samajwadi Party, Congress, BSP and others putting their best foot forward to come in power.









On March 11th, the results of the seven-phased elections will be declared.