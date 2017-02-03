Amit Shah targets Akhilesh, Rahul alliance over law and order situation in UP

Meerut: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah today asked Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi to explain why law and order in Uttar Pradesh is “in shambles”.









Earlier, he suspended his 1.5-km ‘padyatra’ (March) in Meerut today in view of a trader’s killing.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President while referring to the killing of traders said that lawlessness prevailed in the entire state.









The BJP leader also attacked the poll alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress and dubbed Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi as “princes out to destroy the state”.

Shah claimed that traders, doctors and other innocent people were being killed in the state while the Samajwadi Party government seemed to be looking the other way.









Shah said, “This alliance is nothing but coming together of two leaders – one who has plundered the state and the other who has looted the country.”

He also came down heavily on the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and said the time had come for the people of Uttar Pradesh to give a decisive mandate to the BJP to usher in good governance.