Amitabh Bachchan rejects invitation by Queen Elizabeth II

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned down the rare invitation of which was sent to the star by Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh to attend the reception of UK-Indian Year of Culture.









Big B was invited for the special reception to launch the UK-Indian Year of Culture by the royals but due to hectic schedule and several other commitments the star will not be able to attend the prestigious event.









Mr. Bachchan’s publicist while talking about the matter to the media went on to say that: “Yes, Mr Bachchan has been given a rare invitation by Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace to grace the UK-India Year Of Culture reception, but unfortunately due to prior commitments, he will be unable to attend.”









On the work front, the megastar is presently busy and gearing up for the trailer launch of his forthcoming movie ‘Sarkar 3’ which is the sequel of the ‘Sarkar’ franchise. The trailer is planned to be launched in the first week of March.









However, it seems that the star will have a busy schedule this year with his forthcoming projects that includes ‘Dragon’ directorial venture of Ayan Mukherji, ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ directorial venture of Kabir Khan and ‘Aankhen 2’.