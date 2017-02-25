Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee invited to watch ‘Pink’ with President

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Taapsee Pannu who were seen in their latest hit ‘Pink’ will watch the movie with our Honorable President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.









Big B took to share the news on his blogpost and wrote, “…Pranab Mukherjee, watches our film ‘PINK’ tomorrow in Delhi, …and so there shall be travel .. just for a few hours.”









He also added that the President, “has always been most generous with his time and desire to accommodate the creative elements of cinema, and we cannot thank him enough for it.”









Taapsee, who was seen playing the key role in the movie also took to Twitter to share the news with her followers and wrote, “Guess who has movie and dinner plans with The Honorable President today?”









The movie also features Piyush Mishra, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi and Andrea Tariang and is the directorial venture of Aniruddha Roy.