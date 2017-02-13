AMU launches Aligarh Open University programme

Aligarh: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) today launched its Open University Programme along with its website www.aligarhopenuniversity.org by The Welcome Trust/DBT India Alliance CEO Shahid Jameel and Professor Yasmin Saikia associated with the Arizona State University.









The Aligarh Open University (AOU) is an initiative, facilitated by the Federation of Aligarh Alumni Associations (FAAA), North America through which the alumni based in various parts of world will share their knowledge and experience with the AMU students and supplement classroom learning in collaboration with the AMU faculty.

A number of alumni are ready to volunteer to provide knowledge and serve as role models through AOU.









AMU Pro-Vice Chancellor, Brigadier S. Ahmad Ali said, “This programme will be beneficial to students as alumni from across the globe will transfer their knowledge to students connected with AOU.”

Brigadier Ali added that this knowledge transfer process will make students acquire skills from the best and the most brilliant mentors. He further pointed out that mentorship is the best form of knowledge sharing in which students will share the whole narratives and experiences of the alumni.









Explaining the importance of the AOU Programme Professor Yasmin Saikia said there was a very efficient network of the AMU alumni spread over the world. “The alumni are connected with each other and the students pursing education in AMU, which is why a programme like this will be a huge success.”