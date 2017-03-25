Anil Kapoor brings amazing energy on set: Neha Sharma

Mumbai: Bollwood actress Neha Sharma who will next be seen in a cameo in the forthcoming movie ‘Mubarakan’ feel that working with veteran actor Anil Kapoor is a delight and he brings an amazing energy on set.









While talking to the media via e-mail, Neha went on to say: “Anil Kapoor is a delight to work with. The one thing that I admire most about him is his warmth… He makes it a point to greet everyone on set and brings this amazing energy on set and you enjoy the work.”









The actress is also inspired by the veteran actor Anil Kapoor’s fitness and has the same passion of fit healthy body. She stated: “It’s amazing every time I bump into him training at the gym or swimming.”









When asked by the media about the role she will be portraying in the movie, Neha further stated: “I have a special appearance in the film. It’s an interesting part that I play, but it’s too early for me to talk about it.”









The directorial venture of Anees Bazmi ‘Mubarakan’ also features Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz in pivotal roles which is planned to hit the cinemas in July.