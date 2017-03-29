Another African woman attacked in Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh: According to the information given by the police officer, a day after four Nigerian students were attacked yet another African woman was dragged out of a cab and assaulted today in Greater Noida.









As per the reports, the woman was returning back from Delhi after meeting a friend and then was attacked near Knowledge Park area. The nationality of the woman has not been identified yet.









The police have filed a case and are investigating the matter to identify and detain the woman’s attackers.

While talking to the media, Assistant Superintendent of Police Abhinandan went on to say: “The woman did not register a complaint. We are trying to persuade her and get the FIR registered. We are also working on identifying those involved.”