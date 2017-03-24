Anti-Romeo squads demanded in Bihar

Uttar Pradesh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today demanded the requirement of anti-Romeo squads in Bihar for women’s safety as well in line with neighboring Uttar Pradesh.









While talking to the media, former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and senior BJP leader went on to say: “Bihar government should constitute anti-Romeo squads… to deal with anti-social elements.”









He expressed the requirement of the squads at school, universities, busy markets and colleges for the safety of women and young girls in the state.

Sushil further went on to say: “In view of growing number of cases of crime against women on the streets, the anti-Romeo squads are a must in Bihar.”









On the other hand, this is not the first demand made by the opposition in Bihar in the last 24 hours, earlier than this Leader of the opposition Prem Kumar demanded that illegal slaughter houses should be closed and sealed in line with Uttar Pradesh.