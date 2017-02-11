Breaking News
prev next
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher’s wish to act in funny detective series comes true!

9 0

Cape Town: Actor Anupam Kher today stated that he had a wish of acting in a funny detective series which is now fulfilled; actor also took to the micro blogging site Twitter to share his pictures from the set.

Anupam who will be seen as actor-comedian Russell Peterss father in “The Indian Detective” is presently shooting for the project.



“Always wanted to act in a funny detective series. Thanks Russell Peters, Sandy Johnson (director) Mark Burton (producer). Trevor Hopkins for ‘The Indian Detective’,” Anupam tweeted.

The image that he shared showed him dressed as a naval officer and in another one he is seen posing for a selfie alongside Peters.



I found this helpful

I didin't find this helpful

In this article

Join the Conversation

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. | Mahakaal News management Pvt. Ltd