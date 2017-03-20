‘Apoorva’ and ‘MASS’ honor several stalwarts in Lucknow

Lucknow: In a get together organized by ‘Manav Adarsh Seva Samiti’ (MASS) and ‘Apoorva’ following the auspicious occasion of Holi, there were several awards given to people of different genre who excelled in their respective fields.









Here is the list of people honored by ‘MASS’:-



1.Abhishek Shukla (Health Department)

2.Dr. Ratan Kumar ( Fine Art)

3.Surbhi Singh Tandon ( Kathak)

4.Sudhir Halwalsiya (Social worker)

5.Partho Sen (Social Worker)

6.P. Anuj Mishra ( Kathak)

7.Vikash Mishra (Tabla)









Here is the list of people honored by ‘Apoorva’:-



1.Desh Deepak Singh (Journalist/Advocate)

2.Manoj Srivastav (Bhojpuri language development)

3.Sheela Pandey (First Woman achiever)