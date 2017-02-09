Argentina retains No.1 position in FIFA rankings

Madrid: According to The Federation International de Football Association (FIFA) today released latest list of World ranking team in which Argentina continued to lead at No.1 spot.









In the list Argentina retained their position at the top of the rankings with a total of 1,635 points, followed by Brazil in second position, and world champion Germany, third.

The only change among the top 10 was France, which climbed one place to sixth, replacing Colombia, now seventh.









The most significant changes in the rankings are a result of the African Cup of Nations and its champion Cameroon rocketing 29 places to 33rd, and runner-up Egypt securing their place in the top 25 at 23rd.

Here are the list of top 10 teams in the FIFA World rankings:

1. Argentina

2. Brazil

3. Germany

4. Chile

5. Belgium

6. France

7. Colombia

8. Portugal

9. Uruguay

10. Spain.