Army recruitment exam paper leaked, thane police arrest 18 for interrogation

In a successful mission conducted by the Thane City Police, as many as 18 people have been taken into custody from Goa and Nagpur for being involved in the army exam paper leak.

Following the reports of exam paper leak in several parts of Maharashtra, police took action and conducted several raids at different locations to nab the culprits behind the scam.









Scheduled date for the exam was today morning and there was information shared to the police that students have been asked to give 2 lakh each so as to access the paper beforehand.









Students were caught writing the paper at various lodges and police got hold of 350 such students. There are indications that there might be involvement of the top official in the case and the interrogation is being done to get out the names of culprits.

Army headquarters have been given the information regarding the same and the action is to be taken soon after investigation.