Arshad on ‘Jolly LLB 2’: Akshay works 10 times better than me

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, who was featured as the leading man in the courtroom drama 'Jolly LLB' appreciated Akshay Kumar's outstanding performance in the second sequel titled 'Jolly LLB 2' and said that Akki worked ten times better than he worked.









While talking to the media at the special screening of 'Jolly LLB 2' when asked whether his absence in the second part bothered him, to this Arshad went on to say that: "No, I was not upset. I would not have been here if it was true."









Comparing his work with Akshay, Arshad further went on to say that: "I knew the story but it was really fun to watch the film. I liked all the trauma and hassles in the film. The whole thing about a bad lawyer becoming a good lawyer was interesting. Akshay works 10 times better than me."









“Jolly LLB 2” is film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor and is scheduled to hit the cinemas on February 10, 2017.