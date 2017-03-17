I assure that my govt will complete its tenure: Manohar Parrikar

New Delhi: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, a day after winning the trust vote in Goa Assembly assured all the people that his government will complete its tenure this time.









While talking to the media, Parrikar impactfully stated: “Questions are being asked how the government will survive for next five years. I can assure you that this government will complete its tenure. Importance will be given to a common agenda that would be worked out between the alliance partners.”









Parrikar had proved his majority with 12 legislatures from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), three from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, one from the NCP supporting the trust motion, three from the Goa Forward Party and three Independents by winning the trust vote in Goa Assembly.









This will be the fourth time that Manohar Parrikar has become the Chief Minister of Goa, although he was not successful in completing any of his tenures. On the other hand, he recently resigned from the post of the Defense Minister to return back to his native state.