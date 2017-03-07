ATS operation on to nab unidentified terrorists in Chowk area of Lucknow

Lucknow: Following a tip-off from the UP police, Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist squad today began the operation to nab the unidentified terrorist in Thakurganj area of old Lucknow.









The forces have cordoned off the entire area near the Haji colony of Thakurganj and there have been several rounds of firing until now. The operation began when the hidden criminal was asked to surrender and he fired at the ATS, forces also launched the fire against him in response.









According to sources, there are around two to three people who are expected to be hiding in this area and the operation is been carried out to nab them all.









People living in the nearby areas have been suggested to stay in their houses till this operation gets over while the operation is still underway.









There have been orders issued for the additional forces to reach the area so that the operation can be finished in less time.