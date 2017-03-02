Auction of Taj Mansingh, cancel Le Meridian Hotel license: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today made an announcement in a tweet that a judgment regarding open auction of the luxury Taj Mansingh Hotel and the cancelation of the Le Meridian Hotel’s license has been taken in the conference with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).









Kejriwal tweeted: “Important decisions in today’s NDMC meeting – Open auction of Taj Mansingh, cancel Le Meridian Hotel license.”









The Delhi High Court on October 27 dismissed an appeal of Tata group-run Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), which runs the luxury Taj Mansingh Hotel, challenging auctioning of the property by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).